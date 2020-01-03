Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

TEVA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 247,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,382,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $6,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

