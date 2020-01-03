The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.55. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 133,714 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

