TheStreet Lowers IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to D+

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of PI opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $580.69 million, a PE ratio of -38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.48.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $483,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

