Thomas C. Leonard Sells 3,000 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kadant stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 37.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.