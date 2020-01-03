TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities lifted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NYSE:TSU opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.