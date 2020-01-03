Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

TVTY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

