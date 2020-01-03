Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TOL opened at $40.08 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

