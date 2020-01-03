Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

TD stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

