Traders Purchase High Volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Call Options (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 774,921 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,582 call options.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $437.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.