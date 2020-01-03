TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TACT. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.70. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

