Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. Transcat has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.