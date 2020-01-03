Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $82,821.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $82,821.00 and $96,921.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

