Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE TGS opened at $7.02 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

