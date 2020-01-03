Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives C$1.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

TCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.