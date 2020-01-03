Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Stock Price Down 12%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL)’s stock price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.68, approximately 125,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 324,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

