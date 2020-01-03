Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

TBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:TBI opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $938.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

