TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith Sells 4,618 Shares

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $22,397.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. TrueCar Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $4,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 198,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

