TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.56. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.