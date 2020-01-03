Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.80

Media stories about Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tullow Oil earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TUWLF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUWLF. Investec downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

