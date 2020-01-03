Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.86. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 868,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 531,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,560,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 455,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

