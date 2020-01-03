Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TKC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

