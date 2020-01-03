TurtleNetwork Trading Up 119.7% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 119.7% higher against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $380,817.00 and $1,810.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000809 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

