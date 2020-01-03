TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Down 0.8%

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, approximately 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

THDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TV Asahi in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded TV Asahi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

TV Asahi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

