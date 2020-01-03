U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and HADAX. U Network has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $124,611.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

