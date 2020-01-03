Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $6.09 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $57,961.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.02948074 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00585144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

