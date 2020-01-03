Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

