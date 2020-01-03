United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

UCBI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Community Banks by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

