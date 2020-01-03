United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UCBI. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after buying an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 134,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

