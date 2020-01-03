United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $459.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $368,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Muehlbauer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

