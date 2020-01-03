United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

