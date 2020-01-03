UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $16,469,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

