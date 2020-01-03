Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.89. 2,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $115.70 and a one year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.