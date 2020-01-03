USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. USA Truck has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.