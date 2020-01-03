USDQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,999.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013687 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $12,999.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00333646 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010250 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

