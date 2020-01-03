ValuEngine Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTTR. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti began coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of OTTR opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

