ValuEngine Lowers Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

