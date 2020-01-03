ValuEngine Lowers Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

SPOT stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $108.59 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

