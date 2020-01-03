ValuEngine Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Sell

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.78. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vectrus by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vectrus by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Read More: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.