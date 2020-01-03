ValuEngine Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Buy

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.