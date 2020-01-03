ValuEngine Upgrades Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) to “Buy”

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.23. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. Research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.