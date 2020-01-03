ValuEngine Upgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to “Buy”

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTI. Dawson James began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

