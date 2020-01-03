ValuEngine Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Buy”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

