ValuEngine Upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 45.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.0% in the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,908,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

