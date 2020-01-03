ValuEngine Upgrades Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to “Hold”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 333.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

