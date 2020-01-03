ValuEngine Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.