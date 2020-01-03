VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.37

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 228608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.