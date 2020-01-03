Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $154.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.44.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,847 shares of company stock worth $13,278,804. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

