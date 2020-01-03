Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.18 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $369,877.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.