Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. Viad has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

