VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Down 1%

VIENNA INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, 800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

VIENNA INS GRP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG provides various insurance products and services. The company offers property and casualty, life, motor third party liability, motor own damage, and health insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, Hungary, Bulgaria, Turkey/Georgie, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Germany, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VIENNA INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIENNA INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.